DFA reports 5 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

MANILA - Five additional COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad have been recorded, raising the total to 18,165, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday.

Active cases stood at 5,882, while total recoveries and fatalities remained at 11,162 and 1,121, respectively.

This is the third time since April 17 that the DFA reported no new recovery and no new fatality.

There are currently 91 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,062 in the Asia Pacific, 911 in Europe, 3,828 in the Middle East and Africa, and 81 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 962,307 people. The tally includes 16,265 deaths, 829,608 recoveries, and 116,434 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 142.9 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, India, Brazil, France, and Russia leading countries with the most number of cases.

More than 3 million have died worldwide because of the disease, while some 81.9 million already recovered.

