DepEd launches learning resource portal

Homepage of the Department of Education's Learning Resource Portal. Screengrab

MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) launched Wednesday a website offering learning, teaching and professional development resources for students and personnel.

The agency said its DepEd Learning Resource Portal can be used to access learning and teaching materials for distance education, which is being implemented in schools due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Hinihikayat ang lahat na mag-register sa DepEd Learning Resource Portal upang mapaunlad ang mga mag-aaral at guro sa ilalim ng iba't ibang learning delivery modality," the department said in a statement.

(We encourage everyone to register for the DepEd Learning Resource Portal for the development of students and teachers under the different learning delivery modalities.)

Last year, the agency launched an online platform called the DepEd Commons to help students continue with their studies after parts of the country were placed on lockdown due to the pandemic and face-to-face classes were barred.

Under distance learning, students study from their homes through printed and digital modules, online classes, and education programs aired over television and radio.

