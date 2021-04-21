DENR mounts 'Community Pan-tree' to celebrate Earth Day 2021



MANILA - The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Wednesday said it would give away free seedlings of fruit-bearing trees and vegetables to celebrate Earth Day, taking a cue from community pantries for the poor that have sprouted across the country.

DENR's "Community Pan-Tree," is the agency's "humble contribution to efforts addressing the issue of food security in the region," the DENR-National Capital Region said in a statement.

"To help Metro Manilans cope with the stress caused by the pandemic through urban gardening and planting, DENR National Capital Region will be establishing a Community Pan-TREE," the statement read.

"Magtanim ayon sa kakayahan. Umani ayon sa pangangailangan," it said.

(Sow according to our capacity. Reap according to our necessity.)

The "Community Pan-Tree" will open on April 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the DENR-NCR Technical Services Office in North Avenue, Diliman, Quezon City.

The agency urged the public to "bring your own pots" and suggested reusing old plastic tubs or other recycled containers for the saplings they will get from the pantry.

"Private individuals and groups who share a passion for urban greening may also donate plants in support of the project," it said.

Those who live far, however, need not travel as we will try to expand the project and establish one near your area through our Field Offices.

Earth Day, an annual global event celebrated every April 22 since 1970, seeks to raise awareness on the state of the planet and encourage action towards environmental protection.

