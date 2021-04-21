PH reports 9,227 new COVID-19 cases and over 19,000 add'l recoveries

A medical frontliner vaccinates a fellow health worker against COVID-19 at the Central Philippine University gymnasium in Iloilo CIty on April 20, 2021. As of April 20, the city has vaccinated a total of 1,775 government medical frontliners against the virus. Arnold Almacen, IIloilo City Mayor's Office



MANILA — The Philippines on Wednesday reported 9,227 new COVID-19 cases and over 19,000 additional recoveries.

The country's total recorded cases climbed to 962,307, of which, 116,434 or 12.1 percent are active, the Department of Health said.

Eight testing laboratories failed to submit results on time, while a laboratory did not operate on Sunday, said the DOH.

Recoveries increased by 19,699 to 829,608, accounting for 86.2 percent of total recorded cases.

Since Sunday, the country has been logging thousands of patients who recuperated from COVID-19 as, according to the DOH, a shift to daily, time-based recovery tagging had been made, veering away from the weekly "mass recoveries."

The virus, meanwhile, claimed 124 more lives, raising the death toll due to 16,265.

Of those still battling the disease, 96.7 percent are experiencing mild symptoms, while 1.3 percent are asymptomatic.

Those severely ill account for 0.8 percent, and those in critical condition, 0.6 percent. The remaining 0.52 percent of the active cases are experiencing moderate symptoms.

To date, more than 1.3 million Filipinos have received their first vaccine dose against the coronavirus since its rollout in March, still far from the government target of 70 million by the end of the year to achieve herd immunity.

The Philippines confirmed its first COVID-19 case on Jan. 30 last year in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged in late 2019.

More details to follow.

