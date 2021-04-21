'Bising' deaths rise to 4, NDRRMC tells public to remain on alert as storm lingers

Himawari satellite image as of 12 noon, April 21, 2021. PAGASA



MANILA - The state disaster response agency on Wednesday said two more people died due to the impact of Typhoon Bising (international name: Surigae), raising the death toll to 4 as the storm remains at sea but continues to threaten parts of Luzon.

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesperson Mark Timbal said the agency is getting more details on the two additional deaths reported in Eastern and Central Visayas. The agency had earlier confirmed two deaths due to the storm.

“As of yesterday, nakatanggap na po tayo ng ulat sa pamamagitan ng tuloy-tuloy nating pakikipag-ugnayan sa ating mga regional disaster councils, apat po na casualty ang bineberipika ngayon ng ating mga kasamahan sa regions,” he said.

(As of yesterday, we received reports we now have 4 casualties and they are now being verified by our colleagues in the regions.)

“Ang nangyari po sa dalawang ito 'yung sa Catmon (Cebu) at Southern Leyte natamaan ng falling debris. Nabagsakan ng puno 'yung isa sa kanila. 'Yung isa naman po natamaan ng nililipad na bagay dahil sa lakas ng hangin ng bagyo,” said Timbal

(The two, from Catmon and Southern Leyte, were hit by falling debris. One was hit by a tree. The other was hit by something that the wind blew over.)



The Philippine Coast Guard is, meanwhile, still conducting search and rescue operations to locate a man missing in San Jose, Northern Samar.

“May pinuntahan po ata na isla, sumakay ng bangka at doon naabutan ng kasungitan ng panahon kaya hindi pa malaman kung nasan ngayon,” he said.

(The person went to an island on a boat and was caught in bad weather.)

Another person reported injured was hit by falling debris, he added.

The NDRRMC, meanwhile, estimated damage to agriculture across Bicol and Eastern Visayas at P45.93 million as of Wednesday, while damage to infrastructure was pegged at P10.55 million in CARAGA.

This includes two damaged seawalls, a port ramp and tower base,

Timbal said.

He added that power was down in 63 towns and cities in regions 5, 7, and 8 because of the typhoon. The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines and local electric cooperatives are still trying to restore power in these areas.



The typhoon also forced thousands of families to evacuate. The NDRRMC said local governments evacuated 68,490 people to 466 evacuation centers at the height of the typhoon's onslaught.

“Nagsisimula nang umige ang panahon. it’s possible na within the day or tomorrow mag-release na tayo ng mga kababayan natin pauwi sa kanilang mga tahanan,” he said.

(The weather is starting to improve. It’s possible that within the day or tomorrow we’ll start sending them home.)

Typhoon threat remains

Still, he said, people should remain on alert as Bising continues to threaten parts of Luzon. It is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility by Saturday night or Sunday night.

“'Yung bulto ng kalakasan ng bagyo nasa gitna ng dagat, nahagip lang talaga ang mga probinsiya nating iba. But Signal No. 2 pa rin, malakas pa ang hangin na 'yan, enough pa para makapagpatumba ng puno at mga poste at may malalakas pa ring pag-uulan lalo na sa mga nasa Signal No. 2 areas,” said Mark Timbal, spokesperson of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

(The bulk of the power of the typhoon is at sea, some of our provinces just got grazed. But Signal No. 2 is still up, where strong rains and winds enough to topple trees and posts may be experienced in these areas.)



In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin on Wednesday, PAGASA said the typhoon was located 395 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City at 4 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds at 175 kilometers per hour near the center and 215 kph gusts while moving at 15 kph.

“Sa communities po sa Cordilleras na landslide prone, nakaalerto na rin po ang ating regional disaster council d'yan. 'Yung community sa Cagayan at sa Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Mimaropa ay wala pa 'yung bagyo, nagsimula nang maghanda. Ang warning ng PAGASA baka instead na mag U-turn ito papuntang norte while remaining at sea pwedeng magbago ng direksiyon at tumawid ng kalupaan ng Pilipinas kaya ang pinaghandaan natin 'yung worst case scenario,” Timbal said in an interview on TeleRadyo.

(The regional disaster council in landslide prone communities in the Cordilleras are on alert. Communities in Cagayan, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, and Mimaropa are likewise prepared. PAGASA said that the typhoon could change direction and may still cross the Philippine landmass that’s why we’ve prepared for the worst case scenario.)



Signal No. 2 was hoisted over the eastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Baggao, Gattaran, Lal-Lo, Peñablanca, Santa Teresita and Buguey); and the eastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, and Palanan).

Several areas are still under Signal No. 1:

Batanes

Rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Rest of Isabela

Quirino

Apayao

Eastern portion of Kalinga (Rizal, Tabuk City, Pinukpuk, Tanudan)

Eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis, Natonin)

Eastern portion of Ifugao (Alfonso Lista, Aguinaldo)

Northern and central portion of Aurora (Dipaculao, Baler, Dinalungan, Casiguran, Dilasag)

Polillo Islands

Northern portion of Camarines Norte (Capalonga, Jose Panganiban, Paracale, Vinzons, Talisay, Daet, Mercedes, Basud)

Northeastern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Lagonoy, Garchitorena, Caramoan)

Northern portion of Catanduanes (Caramoran, Viga, Gigmoto, Panganiban, Bagamanoc, Pandan)

“Sa mga kababayan po natin lalo na sa norte ng Pilipinas, andyan pa rin po ang bagyo, papaalis pa lang po siya at sana po patuloy tayong makipagtulungan sa pamahalaan. 'Pag sinabi ng LGUs natin na mag-evacuate po tayo, wag po tayong mag-atubili. At kapag sa proseso ng evacuation, siguraduin natin na naka-mask tayo, naghuhugas ng kamay, sanitize at may physical distancing,” said Timbal.

(The typhoon has yet to leave, it’s still there and we hope that we continue to cooperate with the government. If the LGUs order us to evacuate, let’s not dilly-dally. In the evacuation center, let’s make sure to wear a mask, wash hands, sanitize and observe physical distancing.)

— with reports from Aleta Nieva Nishimori, ABS-CBN News

