Archdiocese of Manila urges public to put up more community pantries

People take vegetables and other produce at a community pantry set up by the Intramuros Administration at Plaza Roman in Manila on April 18, 2021. ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Archdiocese of Manila has urged the faithful to put up more community pantries and start other charitable activities to help ease the burden of Filipinos during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a pastoral instruction dated April 20, Apostolic Administrator of Manila Broderick Pabillo encouraged parishes, schools and religious institutions to "organize activities and programs that would promote charity, like feeding programs and distribution of food bags and gift certificates."

"As we beg for God’s mercy, let us also be merciful to our brothers and sisters," he said.

"The idea of mutual help among communities which expresses our Bayanihan Spirit has caught fire... Now we see that this is doable and it is inspiring many people. Let us put our heart into it," he said.

The church has set up a similar initiative called "Alay Kapwa sa Pamayanan... so that there be no one among us who is in need," the bishop said.

"Let us join our hands, our voices and hearts together in prayer and charity to implore God’s help as we also help one another," he said.

All parishes and religious communities in the Archdiocese will also hold a 3-day community prayer, according to the pastoral instruction.

The Archdiocese will hold a Holy Hour in front of the Blessed Sacrament on May 5, 6 and 7 at 6:00 pm which will also be live streamed, it read.

On May 8, the priests of the Archdiocese of Manila will gather for the Mass for the Dead at the Manila Cathedral at 9 a.m., while a memorial wall will be set up in churches in the capital city so that parishioners can put up "pictures of those who have died this past year."

"This can serve as a reminder to all to always pray for them," Pabillo said.

"We bring together at the altar of the Lord all the tears and sorrows of our people for their loved ones... The whole Archdiocese will mourn for our dead during this pandemic but with great hope given by the Resurrection of the Lord Jesus," he said.

RELATED VIDEO