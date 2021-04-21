3 areas remain under signal no. 1 as 'Bising' slows down further

Himawari satellite image as of 4:10 p.m., April 21, 2021. PAGASA

MANILA — Three areas remain are under storm signal number 1 as Typhoon Bising slowed down further Wednesday.

Bising (international name: Surigae) is forecast to move north or north northwest until early Thursday when it will be nearest to the northern Luzon landmass, PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. bulletin.

The typhoon will then move northeastward away from the landmass and is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility as a tropical storm between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

It was last estimated 345 kilometers east northeast of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan at 4 p.m., moving north at 15 kms per hour while packing maximum winds of up to 165 kph near the center and gusts of up to 205 kph, PAGASA said.

The country's second storm this year has left at least 3 dead, 10 injured, and 1 missing as it lashed Bicol, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas and the Davao region, according to the national disaster council's latest report released Wednesday.

It has forced some 59,098 families or 229,829 people to flee their homes in the Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, and Caraga, it added.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no.1, which may cause slight damage to some houses of very light materials or makeshift structures, remains hoisted over the following areas:

Batanes, including Babuyan Islands

Eastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Aparri, Santa Teresita, Alcala, Amulung, Iguig, Tuguegarao City)

Eastern portion of Isabela (San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Tumauini, Cabagan, Palanan, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Benito Soliven, San Mariano, Ilagan, Gamu, Naguilian)