Remulla says Bantag wants to surrender

MANILA — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Thursday said embattled former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Gerald Bantag has expressed intent to surrender, as authorities continued to track him down for his alleged involvement in the murder of broadcaster Percy Lapid.

Remulla told reporters that Bantag had reached out to a Cabinet member, whose name the justice secretary did not disclose, and said he wanted to surrender.

The phone conversation occurred almost a week ago, Remulla said.

"[Bantag] spoke to one of my colleagues in the cabinet to say that he may wish to surrender. That’s why we are not pushing for law enforcement to hurry-up the process. But of course it is the job of law enforcement to enforce the warrant of arrest," he added.

Remulla also noted that they did not set any conditions for Bantag's surrender, saying that constantly evading the law is "very difficult."

"Alam mo mahirap magtago, mahirap magtago sa batas... Hindi madaling ma-wanted," he said.

The justice secretary further said he believes Bantag is still in the Philippines, as a hold departure order has already been issued against the former prisons chief following the release of an arrest warrant from Muntinlupa and Las Piñas courts.

Remulla said he was still trying to find out if Bantag had any subsequent conversations with the yet unnamed Cabinet member.

Last week, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) launched a manhunt for Bantag and former BuCor deputy officer Ricardo Zulueta for their supposed involvement in Lapid's killing last October.

The two are also wanted for allegedly orchestrating the murder of New Bilibid Prison inmate Jun Villamor, who was said to be the middleman in the hit on Lapid, or Percival Mabasa in real life.

