MANILA — The Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines (PHAPI) has yet to monitor a significant increase in COVID-19 admissions in private hospitals amid a reported uptick in active cases of the virus.

PHAPI President Dr. Jose Rene de Grano said their hospital utilization rate is still manageable.

“Tama po 'yon, 'yong hospital utilization po, hindi naman ganoon tumataas, especially po sa private hospitals. Halos hindi naman ano, very manageable pa po... Ngayon manageable pa rin po ito, kasi ang mga na-admit na lang ay kaunti na may COVID,” De Grano said during the Laging Handa briefing Thursday.

“Usually ang nagpapa-admit po ay 'yung may mga comorbid conditions, sa mga elderly. 'Yung sinasabi natin na A1 population kung nagpa-positive po sila. Ina-advise po sila ng admission for monitoring purposes. Pero kung mga nagpa-positive po sila at hindi naman sila member noong mga with comorbid condition, pinapauwi na lang po at doon po pinapa-obserbahan.”

With the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, De Grano advised individuals to consider wearing face masks in public and to get boosted against the virus.

"Lalo na po ngayong may mga bagong subvariant... 'yong Arcturus na tinatawag na masyadong highly transmissible para huwag tayong magkalat ng COVID. At saka ngayon, kung maaari, sundin natin 'yung pagpapabakuna, second booster, especially dito sa ating regular population nang sa ganoon naman po ay tumaas ang immunity natin dito sa COVID,” he said.

DENGUE ADMISSIONS INCREASE

The PHAPI meanwhile said it has monitored a 200% increase in dengue admissions in private hospitals compared to the same period last year.

“Bago dumating iyong ating tinatawag na dry season o 'yung pag-init ng ating klima ay medyo tumagal din, around lumagpas tayo ng February to March na medyo madalas din 'yung monsoon rain. So, 'yun pong katulad ng dengue na ang pinagmumulan ay doon sa mga pinamumugaran ng mga lamok, 'yun ang palagay kong naging cause kaya tumaas ang dami ng ating dengue cases,” De Grano said.

The Quezon City epidemiology and surveillance unit on April 19 said it has already detected a 176-percent uptick in the city in the first four months of 2023.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has also recently reiterated to the public its "5S strategy" to avoid contracting dengue.