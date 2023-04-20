Christy Bautista, the Filipino-American who was killed inside her hotel room in Washington, DC on March 31, 2023. Photo from gofundme page for Christy Bautista

A 31-year-old Filipino-American woman was stabbed to death in a random attack inside a Washington, DC hotel last March 31, police said.

Christy Bautista, who is from Harrisonburg, Virginia, had just checked in the Ivy City Hotel when, an hour later, the suspect entered her room and stabbed her.

The Metro DC police identified the assailant as George Syndor, 43, a career criminal who was out on bond for armed robbery. He was due to be back in court on May 8.

Authorities said security camera footage caught Sydnor entering the hotel room. Moments after, Bautista could be heard calling for help.

Sydney was found in the hotel room with blood in his hands and clothes. He allegedly stabbed Bautista around 30 times.

He has been charged with first-degree murder.

Bautista’s relatives told reporters that she was in Washington DC to watch a concert.

A memorial service for her is being planned next month by members of the community and St. Ann's church in Arlington, Virginia, where the Bautistas are.

The family has set up a gofundme page to help raise funds.

"Christy made an impact on everyone’s lives that she encountered. She was a shining light that lifted up everyone’s spirits around her. She encouraged people to do things they were afraid of and cheered them on. She showed them what true strength was through her courageous actions," the gofundme page for Bautista read.

"We want to give Christy the memorial she deserves, to honor her memory that will continue on through all the people she loved," it added.

"Her life was ended way too short by a cruel act of violence that she did not deserve."

As of writing, the family has raised more than $41,000 (P2.3 million).

— Report from Lenn Almadin-Thornhill