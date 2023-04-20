Confidence in childhood vaccinations down following COVID-19: U.N.

Children receive polio vaccine during a multi-regional mass immunization program in Quezon City on October 14, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

TOKYO - A declining number of people believe in the importance of childhood inoculations following the rapid development of vaccines during the novel coronavirus pandemic and the spread of misinformation online, a U.N. report said Thursday.

In 55 countries for which comparable data were available for two periods -- 2015-2019, prior to the pandemic, and 2021-2022, during the pandemic -- fewer people in 52 of the countries believed vaccines for children were important, according to the UNICEF report based on the analysis of data from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

In Japan, 54 percent of the respondents in 2021-2022 said childhood inoculations were important, down more than 30 percentage points from 2015-2019.

Almost all those surveyed in South Korea expressed confidence in child vaccinations prior to the pandemic but only 48 percent did so in 2021-2022, down nearly 45 points, according to the report released by the U.N. Children's Fund. The pace of decline was the worst among the 52 countries.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China in late 2019.

Questions about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines "led many people to search online for information, where scientifically accurate information is often presented alongside a bewildering mix of misinformation and disinformation," the report said.

Growing political polarization over whether to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory and "declining trust in expertise" were also probable factors, it said.

"Even as the worst effects of the pandemic appear to be fading in much of the world, the factors undermining confidence in vaccination are unlikely to go away anytime soon," the report said.

==Kyodo

