MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) bared Wednesday the topics that would be covered in the final round of presidential and vice presidential debates this coming weekend.

Commissioner George Erwin Garcia said the vice presidential debate on Saturday would focus on the plight of vulnerable sectors including workers, farmers, overseas Filipino workers, the LGBT community and women.

The presidential debate on Sunday will tackle electoral reform, education and economic infrastructure, he added.

Both debates, which will start at 7 p.m., will follow a townhall format.

The coming event will conclude the series of debates organized by the poll body ahead of the May 9 elections.

The first and second presidential debates were held last March 19 and April 3, respectively, while the first vice presidential debate took place last March 20.

Of the 10 candidates eyeing for the top post in the country, only survey frontrunner former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. has yet to attend any of the Comelec's debates.

His running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, has also decided not to participate in any of the forums.

