MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) said Wednesday the shooting incident that injured 5 people during the Bukidnon visit of presidential candidate Leody De Guzman was “isolated” and that it was “premature” to tag it as election-related.

“It is premature to say that the motive is election-related since we are still gathering enough evidence and determining the circumstances surrounding the incident,” PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Roderick Augustus Alba said in a statement.

Labor leader De Guzman and Senate bets Roy Cabonegro and David D’Angelo were discussing land-grabbing issues with Manobo-Pulangiyon leaders in Bukidnon, when the shooting happened on Tuesday. Four members of the indigenous people's group and a volunteer advocate were injured.

PNP chief Dionardo Carlos said the shooting was an “isolated” case and had nothing to do with De Guzman’s presence in the area.

“Ngayon, may connection ba ito sa presence noong isang presidential aspirant? Wala pa po tayong connection… It just so happened that he was there. Was he the target? No. Was this election-related incident? Wala pa po kaming indicator or indication that would say that this is connected with the election,” Carlos said in a public briefing.



(Does this have any connection to the presence of a presidential aspirant? We have yet to find a connection... We have no indicator or indication that would say that this is connected with the election.)

Citing initial police findings, Carlos said a security guard fired “warning shots” because the IP group was in a “property under contest.”

“Sa initial na imbestigasyon, yung guwardya po yung nagpaputok, dahil may group of people, petitioners po ito na pumasok sa isang lugar at hindi po niya napigilan, nag-warning shot,” the police chief added.

(Based on initial investigation, it was a guard who fired shots because a group of people, petitioners, entered an area and he could not avoid warning shots.)

But the PNP assured that it would conduct a “deeper investigation” on the matter.

“Nevertheless, the PNP vows to continue with the investigation to find out what really happened at mananagot ang dapat managot (and hold accountable those who are liable),” Alba said.

Alba also called on candidates to coordinate with the police during campaign activities so that they can provide security assistance and avoid similar incidents.

For his part, Vice President Leni Robredo’s spokesperson Barry Gutierrez said that firing at civilians was unjustified.

“We are thankful that Ka Leody de Guzman is safe after the incident in Bukidnon. There can never be any justification for firing at peaceful, unarmed civilians,” he said in a statement.

The Robredo camp is willing to offer assistance to the victims of the shooting, as they await for more verified details on the incident, he added.

