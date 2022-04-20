Thousands of supporters in attendance during the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) campaign rally on Congressional d in Caloocan City on April 19, 2022. Valerie Escalera, Presidential Photo



MANILA - The Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Wednesday it was verifying claims of an alleged plot to sabotage the May 9 elections, which some presidential aspirants floated over the weekend.

Presidential contenders Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, former defense chief Norberto Gonzales, and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Easter Sunday suggested that some groups might sow disorder if their rival Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. wins.

"These are raw information, kaya may word na ginagamit 'baka.' Kami naman, we will coordinate 'yung nagbibigay ng impormasyon na ito for our verification and ginagawa namin diyan pinaghahandaan namin," said PNP Chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos.

(These are raw information, which is why we are using the word 'maybe.' We will coordinate with the information source for our verification. We are preparing for this.)

He said the National Task Force for Safe Election's plans "were already placed."

"Next na po niyan ay iyong NCRPO (National Capital Region Police Office), may paghahanda na po silang gagawin... just to make sure that we will prepare for a peaceful election," he said in a televised public briefing.

(The NCRPO is next, they will prepare, too.)



Carlos said the PNP also deployed additional personnel in Pangasinan province and the Bondoc Peninsula.

"Sila po ngayon ay nakatutok para masiguro na iyong maiwasan iyong kanilang intense political rivalry at iyon pong posibleng gumawa ng gulo," said the PNP chief.

(They are focused on preventing intense political rivalry and those who might cause trouble.)

President Rodrigo Duterte has repeatedly vowed to ensure orderly and peaceful elections this May.

On Monday, he said he would again invoke the "Alunan doctrine", which limits the number of armed guards of politicians in the country beset by political violence.

