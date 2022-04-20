77-80 million target set instead

MANILA — The government's target of fully vaccinating 90 million people by the end of President Rodrigo Duterte’s term on June 30 is "very unlikely" to be achieved, as the country sees a remarkable drop in its monthly COVID-19 vaccination output, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said Wednesday.

From administering over 27 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for the month of November, the monthly output declined to 22 million last December, Galvez said.

This further dropped to 18 million doses last January, then to 8.7 million jabs in February, and 6.7 million doses in March.

More than halfway through April, the government has administered only around 2.5 million doses so far.

Galvez said they target to complete the administration of the primary COVID vaccine series on at least 77 million or up to 80 million Filipinos by the end of June.

That’s equivalent to around 70 percent of the country’s estimated total population.

The Philippines has fully vaccinated 67.1 million people so far.

“We cannot anymore accomplish, or very unlikely na makuha na natin ‘yung 90 million. Considering na remarkable ang drop ng ating uptake during the previous month… Basically, makuha lang natin ‘yung 70 million to 77 million, at least we can be happy. What we are really pushing is really we have to push our limits na at least makuha pa rin natin at least 77 million or 80 million by the end of the term of the President,” Galvez said.

He noted that the huge decline in the monthly COVID vaccination output was seen after the campaign period for the May 2022 elections kicked off last February.

Galvez added that as fewer hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID were recorded, many do not see the urgency in getting inoculated against the coronavirus.

“Sa ngayon, nakikita natin na talagang bumagal. Initially kasi, when we set the target… umabot tayo ng more than 20 million a month during those times… At noong nagsimula na po ‘yung election period, nakita natin na bumaba na po tayo ng 8.7 (million). And then March… nagkaroon tayo ng religious gatherings and also nakita natin talaga nagsimula na ‘yung local rallies, bumaba pa tayo ng 6.7 (million)… More than halfway na tayo ng April, honestly, talagang nagkaroon tayo ng drawback, na 2.5 million pa lang po tayo,” he said.

“Kahit tumataas po ‘yung kaso sa ibang bansa, nakikita natin ‘yung severity medyo bumababa na rin po… Ngayon, nagkakaroon tayo ng global problem on demand. Talagang globally bumaba ang demand sa vaccine… Ang challenge natin ngayon is to really change the mindset of the people. Andyan pa rin po ‘yung ating kalaban na si COVID. Ibig sabihin, hindi pa rin tayo pwedeng maging complacent. At sinasabi nga ng WHO, there is still a possibility na magkaroon tayo ng surge before the end of the election,” Galvez added.

Of the 17 regions in the country, only Metro Manila has fully vaccinated more than 100 percent of its target population. Seven other regions managed to administer the complete primary series on at least 70 percent of its target.

BARMM has the lowest vaccine coverage with only over 27 percent of its target population.

Galvez said officials of the Bangsamoro region committed to jabbing 215,776 individuals during the special vaccination days slated next month.

He added COVID vaccinations will be held in the region’s mosques on Fridays to help ramp up jabbing.

“Pati ang ating mahal na Presidente, binigyan na ng directive ang BARMM government na magkaroon na po ng tinatawag na massive vaccination at nangako na rin sila na during Fridays ay gagamitin na po ang mosque na vaccination site,” Galvez said.

Data show that of the 3.5 million target population in BARMM, only close to a million have so far been fully vaccinated against COVID.

Galvez said among the reasons for the low turnout are the “organizational disruption” in the region’s ministry of health, the perception that residents do not need the vaccines yet due to few COVID cases reported in the region recently, and false information on adverse effects.

Galvez admitted rolling out booster shots to more individuals in the country is also a challenge. Of the 72 million target, only 12.7 million have received it so far.

“Noong dati kasi, noong wala pang eleksyon, fully focused sila (LGUs) na ma-achieve natin previously ‘yung population protection, herd immunity. Noong nakuha na nila ‘yung target na ‘yun, sa booster, talagang medyo nagkakaroon tayo ng problema,” he said.

But despite the low booster shots rate, Galvez aired reservations on the proposal to require booster cards for entry into establishments.

“Marami po sa aming Cabinet Secretaries have reservations on that, I believe. Baka magkaroon ng repercussion sa ating opening of the economy… We will tackle this sa IATF. We will look at it openly. But for now, (DILG) Sec. Eduardo Año and I, and maybe some of the Secretaries, titingnan po natin ang repercussions nito in terms of economic consequences,” he said.

To increase COVID vaccine coverage, around 750 local government units in the country have begun doing house-to-house jabbing.

COVID vaccines are also being rolled out in workplaces.

Galvez expects that the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency authorization on administering second booster shots to vulnerable sectors will help boost vaccine demand.

“Nagkaroon ng EUA ‘yung second booster, tumaas ang ating demand so more or less mga 20 million. Marami ang tumatawag, marami ang nagre-request for additional vaccine. Hopefully, pag naaprubahan na rin ang 12 to 17 (years old) na boosters, ay tataas na po, more or less 25 million ang mai-increase sa demand,” he said.

The country has less than a hundred million COVID jabs that are still unused, according to Galvez.

The government has temporarily stopped receiving COVID vaccine donations.

“Mayroon pa tayong in-on hold na more or less 5 million (doses). Sinabi namin na sa ngayon, marami pang on stock na same brand. So ang ginawa po natin is talaga hinold po namin. Sabi ng COVAX lahat ng mag-e-expire na vacine, they are willing to replace it,” Galvez said.

“Nakita natin, kapag malapit na ang expiry ng vaccine, nagkakaroon ng hesitancy. ‘Yun ang nagiging problema. So ang ginagawa nating strategy, noong na-extend ang shelf life, talagang three months prior, gusto naming ma-administer agad,” he added, noting that the country’s vaccine wastage is only at 2.1 percent. The Department of Health earlier said this is far below the World Health Organization’s 10 percent indicative wastage rate.

Should the next administration request Galvez to continue his job as National Task Force against COVID-19 chief implementer, he said he is “very willing."

