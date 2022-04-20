The Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles began receiving accomplished overseas voting ballots on Monday, and the first feeding to vote counting machines is now scheduled for Thursday.



Delays in ballot and vote counting machine shipments, as well as the Easter holidays, postponed the feeding by a week.



"The first ballots were mailed out on April 8 so give it four, five days bago dumating sa kanila and another four, five days for them to send it back to us so by this time may dapat dumating na. In fact we have already received some through the mail," Consul General Edgar Badajos said.

(Give it four to five days before (the ballots) reach (voters), and another four to five days for them to send it back to us so by this time, they should be arriving already)

About half of the 35,000 ballots have been sent out to voters within the consulate's jurisdiction, which includes Southern California, Southern Nevada, and the whole state of Arizona, and the rest are expected to be sent out by the end of the week.

"The special ballot receipt and custody group, they're in [the] room, assembling, sorting out all the ballots that arrived from Manila and as soon as they are ready, we'll be mailing out."



Amid concerns from community members, the consulate gave its assurance that the packets have been properly weighed at the post office and will have enough return postage. For voters whose ballots may not reach them due to an address change, the consulate will be posting their names. There's no official in-person voting at the consulate but under some circumstances, voters can personally pick up their ballots at the office.

"Unfortunately, merong mga return-to-sender because probably those voters have transferred to new addresses. So what we're going to do is to publish their names on the website, on Facebook, and they can come and pick up their ballots at the consulate," Badajos noted.

By Thursday, the consulate is expecting a good number of ballots to go into the vote counting machines, with spring break most likely over and with ballots cast and delivered.