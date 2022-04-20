Nasa 2,000 Pinoy abroad, maaring hindi makaboto ayon sa Comelec

A man in protective gear takes delivery in front of a quarantined compound, in Shanghai, China, on March 28, 2022. Shanghai City imposed a strict lockdown amid a COVID-19 resurgence. Alex Plavevski, EPA-EFE

MAYNILA - Halos dalawang libong Filipino na naninirahan o nagtatrabaho sa ibang bansa ang maaaring hindi makaboto ngayong halalan, ayon sa Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Ayon kay Comelec Office for Overseas Voting Director Sonia Bea Wee-Lozada, dahil ito sa mga ipinatutupad na paghihigpit dahil sa COVID-19 o mga naitatalang kaguluhan.

Suspendido ang botohan sa mga itinuturing na areas of concern tulad ng Philippine Embassy sa Baghdad, Iraq at sa Philippine Embassy sa Tripoli na nakasasakop din sa mga overseas voters sa Algeria, Chad, Tunisia, at Libya.

Sa Shanghai, China, hindi rin makaboto ang mga Pinoy dahil sa ipinatutupad na lockdown bunsod ng muling pagdami ng kaso ng COVID-19.

"The official ballots have actually landed already, it’s in a port in Shanghai but due to the very strict lockdown being implemented by the Shanghai Municipal Government, even the personnel of the Philippine Consulate in Shanghai is unable to report to office and also unable to make arrangements to pull out the ballots and deliver it to the Philippine Consulate General for the start of the overseas voting," ayon kay Lozada.

"In total, the number of registered overseas voters affected by the suspension of failure of elections in the countries that I specified is 127. If we add the land-based registered overseas voters in Shanghai, that is a total of 1,972 registered overseas voters," dagdag ni Lozada.

Gayunpaman, makaboboto na sa mga susunod na araw ang 707 registered overseas voters sa Dili, Timor Leste matapos makarating na roon ang mga balota.

"We have just received updates that the ballots have landed in Dili, TImor Leste and as soon as the embassy personnel was able to confirm receipt, then they would also be able to start voting,” ani Lozada.

Tiniyak din ng Comelec na dahil kaunti lamang ang mga rehistradong botante sa Dili, Timor Leste, may sapat na panahon upang makaboto ang lahat ng mga ito maski noong April 10 pa ang opisyal na pagsisimula ng overseas voting.

Ipinagmalaki naman ni Philippine Ambassador to Singapore Joseph Del Mar Yap ang mataas na turnout ng mga botante sa unang mga araw pa lang ng overseas voting.

“After 11 days of voting, the voter turnout has been very high, it is a record turnout. Comelec prohibits us from prematurely announcing the numbers but we can say that at the rate we are going, the voter turnout looks to exceed one of the previous presidential elections in 2016 and definitely more than the 2019 elections here in Singapore,” aniya.

Sa HongKong, umaabot na umano sa 26% ang nakaboboto.

“We are setting a record pace in terms of voting. In all of the history of voting in Hong Kong, we have set a record pace. In all of the 10 days that we have been conducting the overseas voting in Hong Kong, about 25% to 26% have already voted. That is already a record in terms of number of voters and this can be attested to by the Filipino community in terms of their enthusiasm and want to participate in the voting,” ayon kay Consul General Raly Tejada.

Sa kabuuan, may 1,697,215 na rehistradong overseas voters, ayon sa Comelec.