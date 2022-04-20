MANILA — The Commission on Elections said Wednesday it was keeping an eye on the peace and order situation in Maguindanao after an explosion rocked the convoy of the incumbent provincial governor.

“We are now closely monitoring the situation in Maguindanao and we are waiting for the advice of our [Philippine National Police] and [Armed Forces of the Philippines] on the matter,” Commissioner George Erwin Garcia said.

Media reports said the roadside blast on Tuesday injured a supporter of reelectionist Maguindanao Governor Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu.

The poll body earlier placed the towns of Tubaran and Malabang in neighboring Lanao del Sur under its control.

Under a Comelec resolution, when the peace and order situation could affect the elections, the poll body en banc may place an area under its supervision.

This gives the Comelec immediate and direct control over national and local officials and employees, and full supervision over law enforcement agencies.

Grounds to declare an area under Comelec control include the following.