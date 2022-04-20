In this photo taken on Oct. 1, 2020, residents swim at a beach in Borocay, Malay town, Aklan. AFP/File

MANILA — Boracay's tourist cap will remain unchanged despite looser restrictions against COVID-19, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said on Wednesday, after the limit was breached during Holy Week.

The tourism department earlier said 21,252 and 22,519 visitors arrived in the island on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, respectively, exceeding the 19,215 daily tourist limit.



"Sa ating mga kababayan pasensya na, ime-maintain natin yung 19,215 tourist carrying capacity ng Boracay Island subject to review every 3 to 5 years," Interior Undersecretary Epimaco Densing said in a public briefing.

"In the meantime, wala kaming irerekomendang pagbabago sa carrying capacity... Kailangan lang i-monitor ng ating ahensya ng gobyerno, lalo na ang lokal, na huwag lumampas sa numero na 'yon," he added.

Densing reminded local authorities to limit daily arrivals at around 6,000 to 7,000 to ensure that the carrying capacity is not exceeded.

"Kapag lumampas ito at talagang whether negligence nila o sinadya, sila po ay padadalhan natin ng sulat para magpaliwanag. Otherwise, they can be held administratively liable for exceeding the requirements of government particularly sa (on the) carrying capacity ng Boracay Island," he said.

"Nagpalabas na kami ng sulat sa governor at mayor... na pinaalalahanan sila na siguraduhin na hindi lalagpas sa carrying capacity ang mga papasok sa Boracay island otherwise, magkakaroon ng negatibong epekto ito sa environment o kalikasan ng Boracay," added the official.

Boracay was closed to tourists for a 6-month environmental rehabilitation in 2018. It reopened in late October that year with limits on liquor-soaked parties and other activities.

Aklan, Metro Manila, and several other areas are under the loosest pandemic alert level until April 30, which holidayers took advantage of during the Holy Week break.

