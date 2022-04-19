BUTUAN CITY - A group of agrarian reform beneficiaries has endorsed the presidential bid of Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso, his camp said Monday.

The Philippine Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Association Inc (PCARBA) Farmers and Fisherfolks Sector - which has some 7.5 million members - picked the Manila Mayor as their president, according to a statement from Domagoso’s campaign team.

“PCARBA said it believes in the 10-point agenda of Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso to make every Filipino self-reliant through livelihood skills,” the statement read.

Former Agrarian Reform Secretary John Castriciones is running for senator under Domagoso’s slate. He has yet to say if he was instrumental in securing PCARBA’s endorsement.

PCARBA president Oscar Pialago is also an official of the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte National Executive Coordinating Committee (MRRD-NECC), a volunteer group which Castriciones helped establish to boost the Duterte’s presidential bid in 2016.

Earlier this month, several members of the MRRD-NECC distanced themselves from Domagoso and Castriciones and instead supported the candidacy of presidential race frontrunner and former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Last month, the Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG), and Abono partylist group, endorsed Mayor Isko during his sorties in Pangasinan, Domagoso’s camp said.

Domagoso earlier vowed to push for food security in the Philippines by building cold-storage facilities in rural areas, and by cutting the importation of agricultural products.