People rest in a temporary hospital for COVID-positive people in Shanghai, China, April 18, 2022. EPA-EFE/SHAN SHI CHINA OUT

MANILA — Ten Filipinos have been placed under quarantine in Shanghai, China after testing positive for COVID-19, the country's consul general in the Chinese financial capital said Wednesday.

"We regret that we have right now 10 of our nationals who have been taken to quarantine, who have tested positive [for COVID-19]," Philippine Consul General to Shanghai Josel Ignacio told ANC's "Rundown".

The consulate is in "direct communication" with the patients to address their needs, he added.

Shanghai, a city of 25 million people, is battling China's worst COVID-19 outbreak since the virus first emerged in late 2019 due to the fast-spreading omicron variant.

The metropolis logged more than 20,000 new and mostly asymptomatic COVID cases Tuesday, defying officials' efforts to stamp out the infection.

Many of the city's residents have been confined to their homes since March, with some flooding social media with complaints of food shortages, spartan quarantine conditions and heavy-handed enforcement.

Chinese officials have scrambled in recent weeks to contain an outbreak spanning multiple regions, largely driven by the omicron variant.

By one estimate on Monday, at least 44 cities are currently under some form of lockdown in China, affecting around 350 million people.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Philippine government has promised that help is on the way for Filipinos affected by the lockdown.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration has said food vouchers are expected to be given this week.

"Heading into the lockdown we saw some episodes of panic buying and then supply lines became so tight. So the recommendation that we felt would address the common challenges would be in terms of providing some measure of food security for our nationals," Ignacio said.

The consul general noted that people living in Shanghai undergo regular testing as part of China's zero-COVID-19 policy.

"That's why [25] million residents of Shanghai go through rigid testing several times a week in order to detect, isolate these cases," he said.

Due to the strict lockdown, the conduct of the April 10 absentee voting in Shanghai has been suspended by the Commission on Elections, Ignacio said.

"We hope that moving forward in the next few weeks there will be some window for us to be able to allow our people to exercise their right because they are enthusiastic," he added.

There are around 1,600 Filipino voters in Shanghai.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse