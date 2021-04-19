Typhoon Bising weakens, to bring rains over Catanduanes, CamSur

MANILA - Typhoon Bising has further weakened as it slowly moved north early Tuesday, the state weather bureau said.

The country's second storm this year will bring heavy to intense rains over Catanduanes, while moderate to heavy rains will prevail over the eastern part of Camarines Sur and Rapu-Rapu Islands, according to PAGASA in its 5 a.m. bulletin.

Bising was last estimated 505 kilometers east of Infanta town, Quezon as of 4 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 175 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 215 kph.

"Although mababa pa rin ang tsansa na magcrossover land o landfall scenario, inaaccount pa rin natin ang uncertainty. Nasa periphery pa rin ng bagyo ang ilang bahagi ng Luzon and Visayas," PAGASA weather forecaster Joey Figuracion told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Although there's a low chance of a landfall scenario. We continue to account for uncertainty. Some parts of Luzon and Visayas are on the storm's periphery.)

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2, which may tilt some wooden, old electric posts, was hoisted over the following areas:

Catanduanes

Eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Sagnay, San Jose, Lagonoy, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan)

Northeastern portion of Albay (Tiwi, Malinao, Tabaco City, Malilipot, Bacacay, Rapu-Rapu)

The following areas were placed under tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1, which may cause slight damage to some houses of very light materials or makeshift structures:

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Quirino

Apayao

Eastern portion of Kalinga (Pinukpuk, Rizal, Tabuk City)

Extreme eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis)

Extreme eastern portion of Ifugao (Alfonso Lista)

Northern portion of Aurora (Baler, Dipaculao, Dinalungan, Casiguran, Dilasag)

Eastern portion of Quezon (Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Buenavista, San Narciso, San Andres) including Polillo Islands

Camarines Norte

rest of Camarines Sur

rest of Albay, Sorsogon

Northern portion of Masbate (Aroroy, Masbate City, Baleno, Mobo, Uson, Palanas, Dimasalang) including Burias and Ticao Islands

Northern Samar

Northern portion of Samar (Tagapul-An, Almagro, Santo Nino, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, Tarangnan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao)

Northern portion of Eastern Samar (Maslog, Can-Avid, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad)

Bising is forecast to move north or north northwest until Wednesday evening and early Thursday, PAGASA said.

It will then move northeastward from the landmass of Luzon throughout Thursday and east northeastward on Friday and Saturday before it exits the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Sunday.