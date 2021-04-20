Solon urges PSA to halt face-to-face data collection after staff tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA - Albay Rep. Joey Salceda asked the Philippine Statistics Authority to stop the face-to-face and door-to-door data collection for the national ID as 400 individuals in his province are quarantined after a data enumerator tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter addressed to PSA's Claire Dennis Mapa, Salceda said such data collection activities can be considered "superspreader" events.

He said 400 individuals in Polangui, Albay are undergoing home quarantine after a data enumerator tested positive for the virus.

"If infection is confirmed, the enumerator would have been a super-spreader," Salceda said.

"Even if a super-spreader event does not take place, the protocols have forced contacts of the enumerator to quarantine, interrupting their livelihoods," he added.

Data enumerators, likewise, are also at risk of being close contacts of those infected by the virus.

"If the PSA will insist on face-to-face registration, enumerators should at least be vaccinated," Salceda said.

The lawmaker said the PSA should look for ways to collect data without endangering the lives of the citizens as he pointed out he supports the National ID system.

Albay has 787 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Monday, April 19, of which, 147 are active.

As of Tuesday, the country has recorded a total of 953,106 COVID-19 cases. The tally includes 16,141 deaths, 809,959 recoveries, and 127,006 active cases.

