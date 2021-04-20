LOOK: Eastern Police District starts own community pantry

MANILA - The community pantry initiative has reached members of the Eastern Police District (EPD) who decided to start one to help residents severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dubbed “EPD PaMaMariSan Pantry”, the initiative was inspired by the Maginhawa Community Pantry in Quezon City where residents donate and take items based on their need.

The pantry which gives away free food items like rice, canned goods, instant noodles and even face masks, face shields and bible is located in front of the EPD headquaters on Caruncho Avenue in Pasig City.

“[The] COVID-19 pandemic has truly brought significant challenges to the lives and livelihoods of many. Hence, these will surely be endured if we help, support and care for each other. For together as a nation, we can fight and defeat this pandemic,” the EPD said in a statement posted on its Facebook page on Monday.

Many community pantries not just in Metro Manila but also in the provinces have been set up by individuals or groups to extend the bayanihan spirit to Filipinos affected by the pandemic.

As of Monday, the Philippines logged a total of 945,725 COVID-19 cases, including 141,375 active infections.