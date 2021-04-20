Erap starts pulmonary rehab as condition 'improves steadily,' says Jinggoy

MANILA — Former Philippine president Joseph "Erap" Estrada will start his pulmonary rehabilitation to fast track the recovery of his lung function following his bout with COVID-19, his son Jinggoy said on Tuesday.

"His doctors are also starting him on pulmonary rehabilitation... Studies have shown that this is one of the longer-lasting problems that COVID patients experience," the younger Estrada said in a Facebook post.

US-based National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute defines pulmonary rehabilitation as a supervised program which includes "exercise training, health education, and breathing techniques" for individuals who has lung problems or conditions.

Erap was admitted to the hospital late last month after testing positive for COVID-19, and was later on transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU) due to bacterial infection in the lungs.

He tested negative for COVID-19 last week.

The former chief executive and Manila mayor was transferred to a regular room on Monday, the day he also turned 84, as he "continues to improve steadily," according to Jinggoy.

The former senator also pointed out that his father has no fever and his oxygen need was also "lower."

"We hope that the rest of his recovery is uneventful and we ask that you join us in praying for him," he said.

Erap was a former actor who became president from 1998 until 2001. He did not finish his six-year term after he was ousted, following accusations of corruption.

He was last in public service as Manila City mayor from 2013 until 2019.

RELATED VIDEO: