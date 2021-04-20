Defense chief Lorenzana recovers from COVID-19

MANILA - The Department of National Defense (DND) on Tuesday said Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has recovered from COVID-19.

In a statement, the DND said Lorenzana has tested negative for the virus after completing the mandatory quarantine period.

Lorenzana, the seventh Duterte Cabinet member to contract the infectious disease, thanked everyone who prayed for his recovery.

"Thank you for your prayers and for wishing me well during my COVID-19 experience. I was asymptomatic and my last test result after completing my isolation period is already negative," he said.

"I can finally return to work and continue serving the Filipino people," he added.

Lorenzana, 72, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

The official is also chair of the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

The Philippines has seen a surge in COVID-19 infections since March which authorities and analysts attribute to the presence of more transmissible coronavirus variants, the public's non-compliance with health protocols, and increased mobility of people after the gradual reopening of the economy.

As of Tuesday, the country has recorded a total of 953,106 COVID-19 cases. The tally includes 16,141 deaths, 809,959 recoveries, and 127,006 active cases.

