Will Palace halt red tagging of community pantries? Spox says up to NTF-ELCAC

Residents take canned goods and other items from a community pantry set up at the corner of Panorama and Waco Street in Barangay Conception Dos, Marikina City on April 18, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Malacañang said on Tuesday it was up to government's anti-communism task force whether or not it would stop supposedly red tagging community pantries, a public initiative to provide food and necessities to the needy.

The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) shared several posts on Facebook accusing community pantries of propaganda. The organizer who last week started the Maginhawa pantry in Quezon City, which has since inspired a nationwide movement, was forced to halt the operation.

"Unless their concern is about health protocols not being observed, they should let these community pantries alone," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.



Asked whether it was wrong to link the initiative to communism, Roque said in a press briefing, "Let's just say the President welcomes all initiatives na makakatulong sa ating kababayan habang tayo'y nasa pandemya."

(The President welcomes all initiatives that can help our compatriots during the pandemic.)

On whether or not the Palace would make the NTF-ELCAC stop its accusations, he said, "Desisyon na nila 'yan."

"Basta nagsalita na po, ang DILG Secretary at nagsalita na po ako bilang tagapagsalita ng Pangulo na dapat walang maghahadlang sa mga efforts na nagbabayanihan ang ating mga kababayan," he said.

(The DILG Secretary has spoken, and I have spoken as the President's spokesman, that there should be no hindrance to the efforts of our compatriots to help one another.)

The interior department said it had no order for the police to interfere with the pantries.

Roque did not directly answer a question on what would happen to NTF-ELCAC officials who would continue the red-tagging practice.

"You know naman that's part of the free marketplace of ideas," he said. "Sa tingin ko kahit anong sabihin nila e basta nakikinabang ang taong bayan d'yan, maniniwala pa rin ang ating mga kababayan natin sa community pantries."

(I think regardless of what is said, as long as the public benefits from that, our compatriots will still believe in the community pantries.)

The NTF-ELCAC earlier made headlines for red tagging lawmakers, celebrities, and Senate employees without presenting proof.

The United Nations rights office in March said it was "deeply worried" over red tagging in the Philippines.

The Palace respects the "bayanihan" or "communal spirit" seen in the initiative, said Roque.

"Ang ating interes lamang ay mapatupad ang minimum health standards," he said.

"Ini-encourage po natin at binibigyang puri po natin ang mga mamamayan natin na sumasapi d'yan sa community pantries."

(Our only interest is implementing minimum health standards. We encourage and give praise to citizens who join community pantries.)

Video courtesy of PTV