10 travelers face charges for presenting fake COVID-19 test results in Zambo

ZAMBOANGA CITY - Authorities in Zamboanga City intercepted 10 travellers at the Licomo Border Control Point on Sunday afternoon.
Reports showed that the travelers presented fake negative RT-PCR test results to gain entry to the city.
The individuals from Parang, Maguindanao were supposedly bound for Talisayan to attend a relative’s burial.
CIitation tickets were issued against them and they were denied entry to the city.
The travelers will face charges for violating existing laws.
Due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the city, travelers are required to present a negative RT-PCR test result before they are allowed to enter.
The city has recorded 707 cases of COVID-19 as of April 17.
- Report from Leizel Lacastesantos
fake RT-PCR result, Zamboanga City, Regional news, COVID-19, Coronavirus, travelers barred Zamboang