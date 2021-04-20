10 travelers face charges for presenting fake COVID-19 test results in Zambo

Authorities intercepted the travelers who presented fake RT-PCR test results to enter Zamboanga City. Photo courtesy of 74th IB

ZAMBOANGA CITY - Authorities in Zamboanga City intercepted 10 travellers at the Licomo Border Control Point on Sunday afternoon.

Reports showed that the travelers presented fake negative RT-PCR test results to gain entry to the city.

The individuals from Parang, Maguindanao were supposedly bound for Talisayan to attend a relative’s burial.



CIitation tickets were issued against them and they were denied entry to the city.

The travelers will face charges for violating existing laws.

Due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the city, travelers are required to present a negative RT-PCR test result before they are allowed to enter.

The city has recorded 707 cases of COVID-19 as of April 17.

- Report from Leizel Lacastesantos