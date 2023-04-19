MANILA – Sen. Francis Tolentino on Wednesday proposed the exclusion of Negros Oriental in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections slated on Oct. 30, citing the "peace and order situation" in the province.

“Kung sasang-ayunan niyo po ako—of course, this is with the concurrence of other colleagues and the Commission on Elections—i-postpone po natin ang Barangay (and SK) elections sa Negros Oriental,” said Tolentino during the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs hearing on the assassination of former Governor Roel Degamo.

"Kung i-postpone po iyon, magkakaroon ng mas malakas na momentum ang ating peacekeeping forces. Pagkatapos ng ibang trabaho, mame-maintain 'yung law and order sa Negros Oriental," he explained.

Tolentino warned that the present "political atmosphere" in Negros Oriental may lead to further chaos that may peak during the election season.

The senator asked panel chair Sen. Ronald Bato dela Rosa to invite the Comelec in the next hearing to discuss the proposal.

Degamo's widow Pamplona town Mayor Janice Degamo, who was present in the hearing, welcomed the proposition.

