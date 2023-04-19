Agriculture Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban attends the House Committee on Appropriations on Sept. 5, 2022 briefing on the P163.8-billion budget proposal of the Department of Agriculture (DA) and its attached corporations for Fiscal Year 2023. Press and Public Affairs Bureau handout

MANILA — Agriculture Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban has been designated as officer-in-charge of the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA), Malacañang confirmed on Wednesday.

In a message to ABS-CBN News, Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil said Panganiban would hold this position "until a new administrator is appointed."

Former SRA administrator David John Thaddeus Alba stepped down from his post on March 24 due to his "worsening health," Malacañang said.

His resignation took effect last Saturday, April 15.

Alba's resignation happened at the height of issues regarding the recent importation of 440,000 metric tons of sugar, which was supposedly allocated to 3 "handpicked" importers.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros had sought a Senate investigation into the issue, while the agriculture department said it would look into claims of irregularities in the importation.