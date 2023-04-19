Traffic build-up along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Aug. 8, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — A transport group on Wednesday criticized the government's move of allowing more transportation network vehicle service (TNVS) units to operate in Metro Manila and four nearby provinces.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board on Monday opened 10,300 TNVS slots in the capital region and the provinces of Rizal, Laguna, Cavite and Bulacan.

"Ang totoo po ay maraming mga dismissed na Provisional Authority at expired na CPC (Certificates of Public Convenience) na hindi nila naaaksyunan," Laban TNVS national president Jun De Leon told ANC's "Rundown".

"Libo-libo po ang tumatakbong colorum na TNVS cars dahil po sa kabagalan ng sistema ng proseso dito sa LTFRB."

According to the LTFRB, there are over 8,300 TNVS units with issued CPC and PA operating in Metro Manila and nearby areas.

Laban TNVS urged the LTFRB to reconsider or fast-track the resolution of the pending applications, such as those seeking for an extension of validity of their CPC.

"Sa totoo lang, ang mga drivers po ay nagrereklamo dahil sa tumal ng pasok ng mga bookings," De Leon said. "Kakaunti lamang ang pumapasok sa kanila. Meron pong 30 minutes to 1 hour interval ang pagpasok ng booking."

The group also warned of heavier traffic in the capital region if there were more TNVS units.

"Napaka-traffic na nga, magdadagdag pa ng 10,000. Hindi po ito maganda sa ating kalsadahan," De Leon said.