MANILA — The Department of Science and Technology’s Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DOST-PCIEERD) on Wednesday said it has recovered its Facebook account, which was hacked during the Holy Week holidays.

The Facebook page had posted photos of unknown individuals before the DOST-PCIEERD confirmed its account was hacked on April 7 at 12 a.m.

"DOST-PCIEERD's Facebook page is back!" the council announced.

"We couldn't make this without the help of our partner at Meta. Just in time as we celebrate our anniversary for years of strong collaborations with our partners," it said on Facebook.

DOST-PCIEERD's announcement on the recovery of its Facebook page. DOST-PCIEERD/Facebook

The DOST council earlier said its services, client information, and systems were "unaffected" by the hacking.

At least 3,000 "high level" cyberattacks were recorded in the Philippines from 2020 to 2022, the Department of Information and Communications Technology said last week.