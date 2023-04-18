Cop who allegedly ignored crime victim cited for contempt in Senate

Senate Committee Chairman Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa cited a police officer in contempt after being identified as the police officer who snubbed complaints of witnesses and called their complaint “guni- guni”, or an illusion.

Negros Oriental Police Staff Sgt. Renevic Rizaldo was the desk officer when Juwim Estiñoso, a candidate for councilor in Bayawan, reported about death threats he supposedly received after an attempt on his life.

According to Juwim's father Wifred Estiñoso, Rizaldo refused to entertain Juwim and downplayed his complaint.

“Juwim went to the police station to report that something had happened to them and he received a death threat. Sinabihan lang siya ni policeman na ‘guni-guni mo lang yan’, hindi in-entertain,” Wilfred Estiñoso said.

Juwim died after a second attempt on his life.

Rizaldo denied that he refused to file a blotter report for Juwim, claiming he cannot remember the incident.

“No, your honor hindi totoo yan. Katunayan halos lahat, lahat ng pumupunta sa station ine-entertain ko kahit hindi krimen, kahit ano lang, kahit advise, may problema ba sa pera, alam po ng buong personnel ng Bayawan City Police Station kung paano ako magtrabaho,” Rizaldo said.

But the senators did not buy Rizaldo’s statements, especially when he admitted that at some point he was assigned to Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr.

“Alam mo hijo, mahirap maniwala lalo na naka-detail ka kay Congressman Arnie Teves ngayon who is accused as the mastermind of killings. Paano natin ito ire-reconcile yan?” Dela Rosa said.

“Nung nangyari yun bumalik sila sa station kasi daw di sila pina-blotter, pero binalikan sila ng police dun sa Bayawan. Pag di ako nai-entertain, sila na ipa-blotter ulit yung nangyari,” Rizaldo attempted to explain but was cut short by Senator Bong Revilla.

“Iblinatter mo ba? Hindi?” Revilla asked.

“Hindi your honor,” Rizaldo said.

“So walang naka-blotter, sabi mo lahat ng mga lumalapit sa iyo ine-entertain mo? Andito mismo yung tao,” Revilla persisted.

“Wag kang magsisinungaling dito pwede ka naming ikulong sa baba,” he added.

When Rizaldo tried again to explain that he entertained everyone regardless of the nature of their complaints, Dela Rosa started grilling him. But the police officer said he could not remember downplaying Juwim’s complaint.

“Wala akong matandaan, your honor,” Rizaldo said.

“Na lumapit siya sa iyo na magpa-record, magpa-blotter?” Dela Rosa said.

“Wala your honor,” the policeman said.

“Sigurado ka? You are under oath ha,” Dela Rosa said.

Rizaldo even claimed that he could not have possibly refused to record Juwim's incident since he is a Church lay minister.

After several minutes, Senator Jinggoy Estrada moved that Rizaldo be cited in contempt which Dela Rosa approved.

“If there is selective justice in Negros Oriental, there is selective memory of Police staff Sgt. Renevic Rizaldo. Sayang, lay minister ka pa naman,” Dela Rosa said.

SCARED POLICEMEN

Police Col Hansel Marantan of the PNP-CIDG said there is just “too much tension” in Negros Oriental, saying that some police officers could not file search warrants there.

Marantan said 10 of those they arrested had to be flown to Camp Crame so they can file appropriate charges.

“We filed appropriate case sa mismong DOJ kasi they cannot do it there. There’s too much tension in the area. They cannot even mention the name of Teves. Tanungin mo lang kung sinong congressman dito, governor, they cannot even mention. You see that?” Marantan said.

Even implementing search warrants by the national police is a challenge since the Negros Oriental police would not help them, he said.

“I am also scared na pumunta doon but I tried going there because di rin naman ako, yung unang pasok namin diyan sino ang local policemen na tumulong sa amin? Almost none of you ang tumulong sa amin. Pinangakuan lang kami, kami ang security forces, kami pa ang patago-tago para mag-briefing para i-implement ang SW sa mga targets doon. That’s the real situation there,” Marantan added.

Dela Rosa, a former PNP Chief, could not help but express his disappointment.

“Ang pangit, local police ayaw makipag-cooperate sa natioanl headquarters. Akala ko Philippine Police tayo?” Dela Rosa said.

The committee hearing will resume at 10 a.m. Wednesday, where more witnesses are expected to testify.