Aika Robredo, daughter of presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo, conducts a house-to-house campaign at Sitio San Roque in Barangay Bagong Pagasa, Quezon City on April 2, 2022. Contributed photo: Romeo Mariano

MANILA — Undecided voters in the upcoming elections can be "potent game changers," a political analyst said on Tuesday, as candidates ramp up efforts to woo voters weeks before May 9.

Froilan Calilung, who teaches political science at the University of Santo Tomas, said the remaining undecided voters in the country based on recent surveys, were low.

"In the other voting firms, ang natitira nilang undecided voters, parang I think 1 percent or 2 percent na lang. Statistically insignificant na 'yon kung titingnan natin sa ngayon," Calilung said in a public briefing.

"Batay sa kanilang pag-aaral, if it is 20 percent, that is statistically significant lalo na kung malaki ang agawat ni [Bongbong Marcos], but we could surmise na itong 20 percent na ito, if it goes in the way of VP Leni Robredo, may actually create a big effect on the voter turnout," he added.

Supporters will not immediately jump ship to another candidate once the person they are supporting withdraws from the race, he said. Presidential aspirant and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso over the weekend urged Robredo to drop her presidential bid.

"Yung sa nangyari na presscon last Sunday -- hindi naman nangangahulugan na kapag umatras ang isang kandidato ay sigurado na ilipat na ang boto," he said.

"[May] tinatawag na voter elasticity at kanilang preference ay hindi naman nangangahulugan na pupunta sa isang kandidato."

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. kept his lead in the most recent Pulse Asia survey, getting the support of 56 percent of survey respondents.

The late dictator's son was followed by Robredo with 24 percent, Domagoso with 8 percent, Sen. Manny Pacquiao with 6 percent, and Sen. Ping Lacson with 2 percent.

Analysts said the last 30 days before the elections are crucial for the candidates, as this should be the assessment on whether their campaign messaging is working.