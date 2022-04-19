Health workers prepare COVID-19 vaccine shots during the National Vaccination Days-Part 4 at the Philippine Medical Association (PMA) headquarters in Quezon City on March 10, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Government will begin the rollout of second booster shots to vulnerable sectors by the end of the week at the earliest and next week at the latest, an official said Tuesday.

The Food and Drug Administration last week granted the amendment of COVID-19 vaccines' emergency use authorization to include a fourth jab for the elderly, immunocompromised, and health workers.

The National Vaccination Operations Center is awaiting the final recommendations of the Health Technology Assessment Council (HTAC), according to Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje.

"May konting delay sating HTAC recommendation but hopefully makarollout tayo earliest by end of the week, latest by start of next week," she said in a televised press briefing.

(There's some delay in the HTAC recommendation bu hopefully we can rollout by end of the week at the earliest or by start of next week at the latest.)

"Gagawan natin sa NCR (National Capital Region) muna although nagrerequest and Region 3 (Central Luzon), Region 4-A (Calabarzon) na isama sila and then i-expand natin nationwide."

(We will launch this in NCR although Region 3 and Region 4-A have requested to be included. Then we will expand it nationwide.

Vaccines included in the approved EUA amended were Pfizer, Moderna, Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Sputnik Light, and Janssen, Cabotaje said. There is an interval period of 4 months between the first and second booster, she added.

The national government is continuously coordinating with local governments to prevent a likely surge of 300,000 daily COVID-19 cases by mid-May.

Authorities must focus on vaccination instead of the number of possible virus cases, said Dr. Rajendra Yadav, World Health Organization representative to the Philippines.

"Yes, that is a possibility. We need to err on the side of caution. Kailangan mag-additional shots ang ating 18 years old and above para may layer of protection ang buong bansa," she said.

(Those 18 years old and above need additional shots so that the entire country has an extra layer of protection.)

Some 12 million Filipinos have so far received a booster shot, while 36 million more are eligible to receive it, according to Cabotaje. There are a total of 66 million individuals with primary doses, she said.