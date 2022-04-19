Overseas workers and Travelers, many of whom wear personal protective suits, (PPE) line up at the Terminal 1 Departure area at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on April 07, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) has partially lifted the deployment ban in Ethiopia, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

This was based on POEA's board resolution, which was issued as the situation between government troops and insurgents in the land-locked African nation eased, said acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar.

Ethiopia is now at Alert Level 2 from Alert 4.

"Government has partially lifted the ban on the deployment of overseas Filipino workers to Ethiopia," he said in a Palace press briefing.

Philippines ordered a total deployment ban in Ethiopia November last year after tensions rose between government forces and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) .

The warring sides agreed on a humanitarian truce in late March, paving the way for aid deliveries to the stricken region of Tigray, home to some 6 million people.

The 17-month conflict has created a humanitarian crisis in northern Ethiopia and sparked famine fears in Tigray, which has for many months been under what the United Nations (UN) described as a de facto blockade.

UN said the war has killed a still-unknown number of people, displaced over 2 million, and left more than 9 million Ethiopians in need of food aid.

