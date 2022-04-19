Composite photo/ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Malacañang Palace on Tuesday condemned the alleged shooting incident against the group of presidential aspirant Leody De Guzman in Bukidnon, which injured a couple of people during their meeting with a local tribe.

In a statement, acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar urged local authorities to conduct a "thorough investigation" into the incident.

"Violence has no place in any civilized society and we condemn the incident in Bukidnon where gunshots were allegedly fired against the camp of Ka Leody de Guzman," Andanar said in a statement.

"We urge the local authorities to... prosecute those behind this dastardly act," he added.

In an interview with TeleRadyo Tuesday afternoon, senatorial candidate David D'Angelo said the total number of hurt by the shooting incident has gone up to 4.

Their camp had a meeting with the Manobo-Pulangiyon leaders on the issue of supposed land-grabbing.

D'Angelo alleged that a non-uniformed personnel, less than a hundred meters, fired a shotgun aimed at the group of Ka Leody. One of those hurt, he noted, is a datu of the tribe.



President Rodrigo Duterte vowed for a clean and orderly elections this May, threatening those instilling fear to the public.

On Monday night, during his taped address to the nation, the President reiterated that government would not allow "terrorism" in the upcoming polls.

"Wala kaming — wala kaming kinakampihan at inaasahan namin at magbigay naman kayo ng — hindi sa amin — not to us really, but to honor the rules of electing our leaders, ibigay mo sa tao ‘yan," he said.

"Kami taga-enforce the law and we will enforce it. Maniwala kayo’t sa hindi, totohanin ko kayo, we will enforce the law to make the election peaceful."

He earlier asked law enforcement authorities to uphold the Constitution in "producing a clean and honest elections," warning politicians who would do otherwise.

— with a report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News