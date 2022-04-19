Supporters attend the Manalakaran: Pampanga People’s Rally for presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan at the Robinsons Star Mills on April 9, 2022. VP Leni Media handout

MANILA — Government security forces are prepared to maintain peace and order in the country, Malacanang said on Tuesday, after some candidates floated the possibility of destabilization if former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. wins the May presidential elections.

"Handa po ang ating pamahalaan at ang ating uniformed personnel para panatilihin ang kaayusan ng ating bansa," acting Palace spokesman Martin Andanar said, responding to a media query about the pronouncements last Sunday of Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and former Defense Sec. Norberto Gonzales.

The two presidential aspirants warned of destabilization if Marcos wins, suggesting that groups that have been opposed to the controversial family are expected to sow disorder.

“Maliwanag ang message namin: we want to offer ourselves. We don’t want Marcos to win because destabilization ang aabutin. Iyan ang aming analysis ni Sec. Gonzales, coming from the security sector. Guguluhin ‘yan,” Lacson had said.

Lacson said voters should vote for any of the 10 presidential contenders on May 9 except Marcos and Vice President Leni Robredo if they want "peace and quiet."

“I share the sentiment na baka mas maganda, hindi muna isang Marcos ang uupo diyan. Kasi maraming issues na sa tingin ko, makakabigay ng destabilization sa lipunan, not necessarily because Number 2 of today will oppose Number 1 even after the elections,” Gonzales said for his part.

Political analyst Froilan Calilung said the possibility of destabilization is something the public and authorities should look into.

"Siguro yung mas magandang tingnan natin dito ay yung akusasyon regarding a possible destabilization na kinakalaban nila o ayaw nilang mangyari either on election day or right after the elections," Calilung said in a public briefing.

"This is the more benevolent stance ng ating 3 nabanggit na kandidato," he added.

President Rodrigo Duterte has repeatedly vowed for an orderly and peaceful elections this May.

On Monday night, the Chief Executive said government would enforce the law just to make sure that the election process would be honored, warning "terrorists" who plan otherwise.

"Tandaan ninyo, hindi kami papayag sa gobyerno na magkaroon ng terrorism sa election. Wala kaming — wala kaming kinakampihan at inaasahan namin at magbigay naman kayo ng — hindi sa amin — not to us really, but to honor the rules of electing our leaders, ibigay mo sa tao ‘yan," Duterte said.

"Kami taga-enforce the law and we will enforce it. Maniwala kayo’t sa hindi, totohanin ko kayo, we will enforce the law to make the election peaceful," he added.