Minimum health standards breached during Holy Week: DOH

Tourists visit Boracay during the Holy Week. Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The public breached minimum health standards during the Holy Week, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

Videos surfaced on social media showing overcrowded beaches and venues where people can be seen partying without masks, Health Undersecretary Mario Rosario Vergeire said.

"Mukhang nagkaroon tayo ng breaches, ng paglabag sa minimum health standards... We've seen videos where people are partying without any mask at all. Marami rin sa mga dagat na talagang punong-puno sila at halos magkakadikit sila," she told reporters.

(There seemed to be breaches in minimum health standards...We've seen videos where people are partying without any mask at all. Many were also seen crowding beaches.)

"Dito po nagkakaroon ng chance ang virus para po magpasa-pasa sa atin," she added, citing India as an example where hundreds of thousands had gathered during a religious activity last year prior the delta surge.

(This is where the virus gets a chance to be transmitted.)

Stricter enforcement of protocols is also needed, Vergeire said, citing Boracay, the capacity of which exceeded during the holidays.

"It’s a matter of enforcing also. Magagawan natin ng paraan kung ma-eenforce natin ano ang nasa protocols at patakaran," she said.

"If only we'll just follow protocols we don't need to be restrictive.

Pangalawa dyan (Secondly), we enforce and we closely monitor."

500,000 active COVID-19 cases by mid-May

The DOH earlier released a forecast that the Philippines might tally 500,000 active COVID-19 cases by mid-May should the public remain lax about minimum health protocols.

The forecast is not "cast in stone," according to the DOH spokesperson.

"During these past weeks we have observed na meron nagkakaroon tayo ng (that there's) complacency in terms of avoiding crowds, physical distancing requirements," Vergeire said.

"Nandito pa ho ang virus. Bagamat patuloy na bumababa ang mga kaso, meron pong mga bagong variants o sublineages. Ayaw lang po natin bumalik sa pagtaas ng kaso. Ayaw po natin bumalik na may restrictions na ulit."

(The virus is still here. Although cases continue to decline, there are many new variants or sublineages. We just down want the cases to rise again. We don't want restrictions to return.)

There are 14 areas under Alert Level 1 that have recorded a positive 1-week growth rate but the increase in cases is insignificant as of now, Vergeire said. These areas could be found in Ilocos region, Cordilleras, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Eastern Visayas, Davao region, and Caraga, she added.

It is important for the public to get vaccinated and get booster shots as immunity against the coronavirus wanes over time, Vergeire reiterated.

Those who traveled during the Holy Week are urged to observe themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for 5 to 7 days, the DOH spokesperson said.

Individuals who crucified and flagellated themselves are urged to go to the nearest health center, get anti-tetanus shots and get their wounds treated, she added.

