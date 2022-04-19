MANILA - Presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. said on Tuesday he would push for the modernization of the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) if he wins in the May 2022 national elections.

In a social media post by the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, Marcos Jr. said this would help the government make more revenues by fulfilling the delivery requirements of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) engaged in e-commerce.

"We intend to make PHLPost an ideal delivery partner for e-commerce platforms by increasing its capability and capacity to service its current customer base as well as MSMEs shifting to an online business model," he said.

He added that the modernization of PHLPost would have to be coupled with the improvement of the country's infrastructure. Marcos has repeatedly said he would continue the "Build, Build, Build" program started by incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte if he wins as president.

"Apart from increasing the capacity and capability of PHLPost, we will ensure that there is a corresponding infrastructure that would support the growth of our logistics sector. As demand for same-day deliveries for goods increases, we think that PHLPost can fill the gap in servicing outskirt areas," Marcos Jr. said.

The International Finance Corporation has said digitalization could help the Philippines' micro-businesses become more competitive.

The Department of Trade and Industry also said last year that the number of online businesses involved in retail trade increased from 1,848 to 88,575 by the end of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. DTI also expected the number of e-commerce enterprises to double from 500,000 in 2020 to 1 million in 2022.