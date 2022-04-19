Courtesy of Lorena Languido/Hernel Tocmo

MANILA (UPDATE) — A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Davao Oriental Tuesday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The tremor occurred at 9:23 a.m. at a depth of 18 kilometers, about 57 kilometers southeast of Manay town.

Phivolcs earlier measured the magnitude at 5.9.

State seismologists later recorded a tremor with a magnitude of 4.4 in the waters off Manay at 10:26 a.m.

It was followed by a 5.3-magnitude earthquake at 12:24 p.m., with a depth of 15 kms.

Phivolcs said this was an aftershock of the strong tremor that earlier jolted the province.

Courtesy of Phivolcs

Intensity 4, which can cause "moderately strong" shaking, was felt in Manay, Tarragona and Lupon in Davao Oriental, Hinatuan and Bislig City in Surigao Del Sur, and Mati City in Davao Oriental.

Intensity 3, which is described by Phivolcs as "weak" shaking, was recorded in Don Marcelino in Davao Occidental, Cateel and Baganga in Davao Oriental, Tandag City in Surigao Del Sur and Davao City.

Bansalan in Davao Del Sur and Matalam in Cotabato experienced experienced Intensity 2 and 1 of the quake, respectively.

Meanwhile, Instrumental Intensity 2 was reported in Bislig City and Davao City and Instrumental Intensity 1 in Kidapawan City and General Santos City.

Phivolcs said the quake was not anymore expected to cause damage but it would generate aftershocks.

Images on social media showed students and workers in parts of Davao scampered to safety.

—With a report from Hernel Tocmo

RELATED VIDEO