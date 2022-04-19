LIST: Special Vaccination Days in Palawan, Mindanao



MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) will ramp up COVID-19 vaccination in the several areas from April until May, its spokesperson said Tuesday.

Special vaccination days will be conducted in the entire month of April in the Bangsamoro region, which currently has below 50 percent vaccination rate, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

Only 28 percent of the target population in Bangsamoro has been fully vaccinated, according to the DOH.

It is not forbidden to receive COVID-19 vaccine during Ramadan, Vergeire said.

Bayanihan Bakunahan program will also be held in the following areas:

April 20-22

Soccksargen, Negros Oriental, and Negros Occidental

April 25-26

Palawan

May 5-7

Marawi City

May 11-13

Lamitan City and Sulu

May 11-13, 16-18

Basilan

May 16-20

Lanao del Sur

May 17-19

Maguindanao

May 18-20

Tawi-Tawi

ROUTINE, CATCH-UP IMMUNIZATION

The DOH will also conduct vaccination days for routine and catch-up immunization for some 80 percent of 1.1 million infants that missed their shots last year.

Immunization will be held in select provinces from April 28 to 29, while it will be expanded nationwide from May 26 to 27 and June 30 to July 1, Vergeire said.

