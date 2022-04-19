SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur - Aksyon Demokratiko presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso on Tuesday denied that his recent outburst against Vice President Leni Robredo has affected his campaign with less than two weeks before the 2022 national elections.

Domagoso was supposed to have a pitstop in tourist haven Siargao to visit Surigao del Norte Governor Francisco Matugas, but he diverted his campaign to Agusan del Sur after the governor reportedly changed his plans a day before the scheduled meeting.

"Wala. Hindi naman," Domagoso told reporters when asked if his call for Robredo to withdraw from the presidential race turned off several local leaders.

"Tuloy-tuloy kami. We are on track," he said.

(It did not affect us. We are still pushing forward. We are on track.)

When categorically asked if Matugas backed out from their meeting to distance himself from the flak Domagoso has been getting from Robredo's supporters, the Manila City mayor said: "No... It is not up for me to say that."

Domagoso also downplayed a statement from Sen. Manny Pacquiao's camp that "nothing was achieved" in his joint press conference with fellow presidential candidates Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and former Defense Sec. Norberto Gonzales last Sunday.

"Opinyon niya 'yun. You ask him about it, not me," Domagoso said, referring to Pacquiao campaign manager Buddy Zamora, who issued the remark in an ANC Headstart interview.

"I respect that (opinion). Hindi ako yellow-pink na kapag nagdi-disagree sa iyo, inaaway mo," he said.

Robredo's supporters are known for bickering with those who do not agree with their opinions, Domagoso alleged.

"Gusto nila, you play by their rules. Kapag hindi ka naglaro sa rules nila, hindi ka kasali, kalaban ka," he said.

Robredo's camp has no statement yet regarding Domagoso's latest remarks. Although, on Sunday night, hours after the joint press conference of her three rivals, the Vice President said spewing hurtful words must come to an end.

Domagoso claimed that several politicians have been receiving "a lot of pressure from their environment" to strictly support only one candidate.

"Hindi mo naman sila masisisi kasi environment nila 'yun," he said.

"Basta ako, kakumpitensya ko sila. Hindi ko sila kaaway, walang away," he said.

Domagoso ranks third in the latest pre-election survey on presidential preference, conducted by Pulse Asia last March, trailing former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. and Robredo, who are in first and second place, respectively.

In the same survey though, the Manila City mayor emerged as the top second-presidential choice.

RELATED VIDEO