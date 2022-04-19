DepEd defends mandatory on-site reporting policy



MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) defended Tuesday its policy mandating all personnel in Alert Level 1 areas to physically report to schools and offices, saying it is just following rules set by the inter-agency body leading the country's COVID-19 pandemic response.

"[Physical reporting] is a requirement of the IATF for regions and sites where the classification is already at [Alert] Level 1," Education Secretary Leonor Briones said in an online press conference, referring to the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases.

"We would like, as a part of the government system of the Philippines, to comply with IATF regulations," she said.

Various teacher groups have been calling on the DepEd to suspend Memorandum No. 29, which requires all teaching and nonteaching personnel in schools and offices to adhere to 100-percent onsite reporting in areas under COVID-19 Alert Level 1.

The groups argued that teachers, especially those hosting online classes, already have an effective work setup from their homes that mandatory on-site reporting would only "disrupt."

Some teachers have also complained of inadequate internet connectivity in their schools, causing problems during online classes.

Diosdado San Antonio, DepEd's undersecretary for curriculum and instruction, said school heads are looking for solutions to address internet problems.

"Ang pagkakaunawa ko naman po, ginagawan ng paraan ng mga kasamang namumuno natin na masiguro na ang internet ay available sa lahat ng mga kasamang guro," he said in the same briefing.

(What I understand is, our school heads are finding ways to ensure that internet is available for all our teachers.)

Undersecretary for finance Annalyn Sevilla also explained that the DepEd could not pay teachers who would not report to schools and offices, citing new regulations from the Civil Service Commission.

"The Civil Service Commission has rules on time-in and time-out. If they will not do that, mako-COA (Commission on Audit) kami. Ma-audit kami sa pagpapasweldo sa mga empleyado ng gobyerno na walang time-in at time-out," Sevilla said.

(The Civil Service Commission has rules on time-in and time-out. If teachers will not physically report, we will be flagged by the COA. We will be audited for releasing salaries to government employees without time-in and time-out record.)

"Unless that is changed, I don't think we can have that flexibility [on the new policy] that we can give to our teachers," she added.

RELATED VIDEO