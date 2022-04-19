Canada's top doctor warns of Covid-19 resurgence

Covid-19 restrictions have eased up in many of Canada's provinces, and mask mandates have mostly been dropped.

But the country's top doctor warned of a resurgence in infections due to the spread of Omicron's BA.2 subvariant.

"We are seeing that resurgence, whether you call it the sixth wave or however many waves there are in your local jurisdiction. It is a resurgence," Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam stressed.

Dr. Tam said that as the effect of the vaccine wanes, it is important to get booster shots to ensure one's protection.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization has updated their recommendations, saying fully vaccinated adults aged 18 to 49 should now get their first booster shots, along with fully vaccinated youths aged 12 to 17 who are at risk of getting severe Covid-19 infections.

Canada has also distributed 150,000 courses of the oral anti-viral drug 'Paxlovid' for high-risk patients, but this has to be prescribed and taken within five days of testing positive.

In British Columbia, healthcare workers are worried about unmasked visitors in long-term care homes following the scrapping of mandatory masks and vaccine passports.

Other Filipino Canadians are also still layering on some protection despite the lifting of the mask mandate.

"Sa trabaho namin, tinatanggal na pero sa Skytrain, nagma-mask pa rin ako," Amazon employee Cecilio Castillo noted.

(At work, we don't wear masks anymore but I still wear my mask when on the Skytrain.)

Latest data from Public Health Canada showed more than 7,000 new infections with 33 deaths but this number may be more, as other provinces have stopped tracking and reporting new infections.