Airport employee returns lost P280,000 cash to OFW

An airport employee in Cagayan de Oro City is being hailed for her honesty, after returning about P280,000 in cash lost by an overseas Filipino worker (OFW).

Merraflor Simbre, a cleaner at the Laguindingan Airport, returned 40 500 Saudi Riyal bills that she found at the comfort room of the airport’s arrival area.

The money Simbre found amounted to 20,000 Riyals, or approximately P280,000.

Airport authorities then returned the lost cash to Evangeline Maghanoy, a domestic helper based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, who arrived in the country on April 17.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) lauded Simbre’s deed, saying she showcased the agency’s core values of integrity and honesty in the service to the public.

—report from Raoul Esperas

