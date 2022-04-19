MANILA – The Aeta tribes people in Zambales have voiced their support for the candidacies of Leni Robredo and Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, who are running for president and vice president.

During the OlongaPINK: Zambales People's Rally on Tuesday, Aetas raised the hands of Robredo and Pangilinan as a sign of their support for the tandem in the May 9 elections.

"Alam niyo po, ayon sa kasaysayan at karanasan naming mga katutubo, kami pong mga katutubo ay biktima ng karahasan, biktima ng kaapihan, biktima ng kawalan ng edukasyon, biktima ng walang karapatan," chieftain Fe Domulot said.

Thank you so much, Olongapo City and Zambales, for the good vibes and the warm welcome. Mas matindi pa ang pagmamahal n'yo kaysa sa init ng araw. Dalhin natin ang energy na 'to hanggang dulo💖💖 pic.twitter.com/eSEWFcrC6D — Leni Robredo (@lenirobredo) April 19, 2022

"Kaya po mga kapatid, alam niyo po kung bakit si Madam Leni at Kiko ang gusto namin? Dahil sila po ang mayroong malawak at mas malalim na karanasan sa paglilingkod.

"Marunong tumanaw ng utang na loob at higit po sa lahat, walang bahid ng korapsyon."

Domulot said she believes the Leni-Kiko tandem are the candidates who will fight for the rights of indigenous people.

"Titindig at lalaban kami para sa tambalang Leni at Kiko Pangilinan," she added.

Robredo and Pangilinan were visibly touched by the endorsement and embraced Domulot and her fellow Aetas.

"Napakamakahulugan noon dahil pinapakita na ang tunay na kapangyarihan, wala po sa aming mga politiko. Ang tunay na kapangyarihan, nasa kamay ng ordinaryong Pilipino. At ito po 'yung pinakabuod ng eleksyon natin ngayon,” Robredo said.

Meanwhile, Sumilao indigenous farmers and seven others representing various rural sectors earlier began a 40-day march and caravan to Manila in Sumilao town, Bukidnon to rally for Robredo's candidacy.

The Sumilao farmers have been supported in their fight for their ancestral lands by Robredo since 2007 as a pro-bono lawyer. They said they are now returning the favor by backing her presidential bid in May.

