FDA warns public vs unregistered drug ‘Lianhua Qingwen Jiaonang’ with Chinese characters

Photo from Food and Drug Administration Philippines

MANILA — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned the public against the selling of unregistered drug product Lianhua Qingwen Jiaonang with Chinese characters.

Based on its advisory dated April 7, FDA said their continuing post-marketing surveillance saw “incessant sale” of the product even on social media.

“As per continuing post-marketing surveillance, there is still incessant sale and distribution even through social media platforms such as Facebook, of Lianhua Qingwen Jiaonang with Chinese characters, which were verified as unregistered by the FDA,” the FDA said.

The FDA reminded the public that only the drug with English text and said details in the advisory was issued with a Certificate of Product Registration and approved to be sold or marketed in the country.

“Thus, the agency cannot guarantee the quality and safety of the product with the Chinese text due to these have not undergone evaluation by the FDA and came from unlicensed sources or establishment. The consumption of such violative product may pose potential danger or injury if administered,” it said.

"All concerned establishments are warned not to distribute, advertise, or sell the said violative medical device products until the Product Notification Certificates are issued, otherwise, regulatory actions and sanctions shall be strictly pursued.”

A Chinese medicine expert earlier belied claims that the traditional Chinese drug can cure COVID-19, saying it should only be taken with a doctor's prescription.

RELATED VIDEO: