Duterte OKs P20,000 assistance for Employee's Compensation pensioners

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday approved a one-time assistance of P20,000 for Employee's Compensation pensioners to help them cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Employees' Compensation (EC) program aims to assist workers who suffer work-connected sickness or injury resulting in disability or death, according to the Social Security System website.

"The adverse effects of the pandemic on the economy, supplementary health necessities for the battle against the virus, and restrictions imposed on our mobility and social interaction, have increased the financial and health burdens experienced by the EC pensioners," Duterte said in Administrative Order 39.

He authorized the EC Commission to grant a "one-time financial assistance" of P20,000 to pensioners for permanent partial disability, permanent total disability and survivorship, in the private and public sectors."

The aid will benefit around 31,000 pensioners of the SSS and the Government Service Insurance System, without affecting their stability and with no need of additional contributions, said Duterte.

The Philippines has 945,745 coronavirus infections, 141,375 of which were active as of Monday.

RELATED VIDEO: