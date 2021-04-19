DFA reports 7 new COVID-19 recoveries among Filipinos abroad; no new cases and deaths

MANILA - Seven Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 have recuperated, bringing total recoveries among the group to 11,149, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

Total cases remained at 18,141, and the death toll at 1,115 as no new infection and fatality were recorded.

This is the second straight day that the DFA reported no new cases, and the third straight day that there were no new COVID-19 fatalities.

There are currently 91 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 5,877, broken down as follows by region: 1,057 in the Asia Pacific, 911 in Europe, 3,828 in the Middle East and Africa, and 81 in the Americas.

Today, the DFA reports no new COVID-19 case, 7 new recoveries, and no new fatality among overseas Filipinos.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 945,745 people. The tally includes 16,048 deaths, 788,322 recoveries, and 141,375 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 141 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, Brazil, India, France, and Russia leading countries with the most number of cases.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread. New variants were also reported in South Africa, Brazil and the Philippines.

More than 3 million have died worldwide because of the disease, while some 80 million already recovered.

